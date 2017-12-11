Data processing center for Taza Koom to cost $ 100 million

Creation of foundation for Taza Koom project - Data Processing Center — will require $ 100 million. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov announced today at the international conference on Taza Koom.

According to him, the first package of state orders for the digital transformation project Taza Koom for 220 million soms is already in the process of implementation. The government has previously announced tenders and contests for certain programs.

«The first phase was a success. We launched state services portal, there are community service centers in the villages. Until the end of the year, there will be 435 of them. These are all business efforts. Next year, I hope, we will come to an agreement with the World Bank on receiving $ 50 million for Taza Koom. We will use these funds to create the foundation of the project — Data Processing Center. It will cost at least $ 100 million. The government’s contribution is estimated at $ 14.1 million. The main contribution will be made by a large player. There may be minority shareholders who want to invest in the project. We will connect the villages to the Internet for the remaining amount,» Sapar Isakov told.