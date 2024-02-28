17:28
State Data Processing Center to be launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

The State G-cloud Data Processing Center will begin operations in 2024. Deputy Minister of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic Klim Omelchenko said at the Digital Kyrgyzstan Forum.

According to him, the data center building has already been renovated. Therefore, the Ministry of Digital Development plans to put it into operation.

«G-cloud will make it possible to transfer the computing power of government agencies to a single data center, thereby improving the population’s access to electronic services,» Klim Omelchenko said.
