Single utilities bill introduced in Bishkek

A single utilities bill was introduced in Bishkek. The State Registration Service reported.

Since December 1, «hybrid post» has started to work in the testing mode. Bishkek’s 5th microdistrict with 5,000 consumers was selected for the project. The project will last until April 1, 2018.

«Hybrid post» is a single utilities bill. Such a service makes payment of utility bills simple and convenient. With its help, a consumer will receive all the bills on a single sheet in an envelope.

The project participants are utility services of Komtranskom LLC, Gazprom, Master Domofon, Bishkekvodokanal, Kyrgyzlift, Bishkekteploset, Severelectro.