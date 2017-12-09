12:03
-2
USD 69.75
EUR 81.86
RUB 1.18
English

Single utilities bill introduced in Bishkek

A single utilities bill was introduced in Bishkek. The State Registration Service reported.

Since December 1, «hybrid post» has started to work in the testing mode. Bishkek’s 5th microdistrict with 5,000 consumers was selected for the project. The project will last until April 1, 2018.

«Hybrid post» is a single utilities bill. Such a service makes payment of utility bills simple and convenient. With its help, a consumer will receive all the bills on a single sheet in an envelope.

The project participants are utility services of Komtranskom LLC, Gazprom, Master Domofon, Bishkekvodokanal, Kyrgyzlift, Bishkekteploset, Severelectro.
link:
views: 65
Print
Related
Admission to Bishkek kindergartens terminated until January 2018
Every third crime in Kyrgyzstan committed in Bishkek
Bishkek Mayor’s Office to spend 15 mln on New Year decorations
New perinatal center unit to be built in Bishkek
Almost a half of pavilions in Bishkek installed illegally
‘Solidarity bus’ runs all over Kyrgyzstan
New schools built in Bishkek, but they still overcrowded
Several families live in tents in Bishkek
Moratorium on felling healthy trees proposed in Bishkek
Additional polling stations formed in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins Kyrgyzstan issues new collectible coins
Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO Kyrgyzstan to withdraw complaints against Kazakhstan in EEC and WTO
Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway Kyrgyzstan interested in China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway
Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan Huawei, IBM to be involved in Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan