Government is to ratify UN Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities

The deputies of the Parliament the day before passed a resolution instructing the government of Kyrgyzstan to begin the process of ratifying the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

MP Dastan Bekeshev told 24.kg news agency that the document should be ratified in 2018. «We have clearly indicated that the financial calculations referred to by the government are not verified and are absolutely incorrect. The data that 36 billion soms would be required to implement the document were prepared by only two experts. Nobody rechecked them. These experts are very sorry that they had showed such figures,» he said.

Earlier, Chairman of «Rendering legal assistance to disabled people» NGO Tolkunbek Isakov said that the implementation of the convention would require 30 billion soms in ten years, including 23 billion soms for social housing and about 7 billion for related conditions.

No state, including the European one, has ever undertaken to provide housing for disabled people free of charge. This is utopia, it is impossible.

Dastan Bekeshev

«The convention is a map, a kind of plan what should be done next. The government should at least do something, find at least 100 million soms,» the deputy summed up.
