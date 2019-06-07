Government of Kyrgyzstan discusses implementation of UN CRPD

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova held a meeting of an interdepartmental working group on implementation of the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Press service of the Government reported.

A draft plan of priority measures to implement the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities for 2019-2022 and a roadmap to optimize the system for assessing disability and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities for 2019-2023 were presented during the meeting.

Altynai Omurbekova outlined that the Government has analyzed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and has prepared draft normative legal acts necessary for its implementation. She stressed that the Convention would be implemented taking into account the economic and financial capabilities of the country.

«Sources of financial support for the implementation of the convention are funds from the republican and local budgets, charitable contributions and donations, donor funds, grants, and sponsor assistance. Among the priorities are improvement of legislation in the field of social services, issues of reforming medical and social expertise, introduction of inclusive education and access to infrastructure,» Altynai Omurbekova added.

The Deputy of the Parliament Dastan Bekeshev stressed that it was not easy to fulfill the whole plan, and suggested focusing on the priorities and implement the document step by step.

The meeting participants drew attention to the problems of shortage of specialists working with people with disabilities, the lack of programs for the early detection of health problems, early intervention, outlined the need to develop a communication strategy, and conduct a broad information campaign on the Convention.

They proposed to create a permanent coordination council under the Government, which would monitor implementation of the Convention.

It was decided to finalize the plan of priority actions by determining priorities, and also to reconsider the timing of the implementation of government orders.

The ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan on March 14, 2019. As a part of its implementation, the main work is aimed at providing people with disabilities with abilitation and rehabilitation services, increasing life expectancy of people with disabilities and prevention of disabilities, providing medical and social assistance, expanding access to education, justice, labor, ensuring freedom of movement, accessible environment and universal design for people with disabilities.