Deputy proposes to create reserve fund in Kyrgyzstan

Member of the Parliament Dastan Bekeshev proposes to create a reserve fund in Kyrgyzstan to support the budget. He stated this today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, it is necessary to monthly transfer to a special account at least ten percent of government revenues, and do it despite the difficulties. At the expense of these funds, it will be possible to solve important current tasks or repay debts.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev agreed with the proposal of the deputy.

«We are considering this issue. The reserve fund should pursue two goals. One part of the funds should be distributed in the country, and the other should be directed to the payment of external debts. If you adopt the budget for 2019, then we will begin to create a reserve fund from the first days of next year. In 2019, fiscalization will be one of the most important problems. We think we will bring large sums out of the shadow. Also, fiscalization policy should protect law-abiding citizens. We need to eliminate those who produce counterfeit products,» the head of government summed up.
