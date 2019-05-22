Group for implementation of CRPD created in Government of Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a decree on creation of an interdepartmental working group on implementation of the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, chaired by the Vice Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

Related news Kyrgyzstan ratifies UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

The main work will be aimed at providing people with disabilities with abilitation and rehabilitation services, increasing their life expectancy, preventing disability, providing medical and social assistance, expanding access of the disabled people to education, justice, labor, ensuring freedom of movement, accessible environment and universal design for people with disabilities.

The working group should develop and submit to the Ministry of Labor and Social Development a draft plan of priority measures to implement the provisions of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities for 2019–2022 (until July 1) and Accessible Country program, aimed at eliminating discrimination of persons with disabilities in various areas of public life , creation of affordable infrastructure in cities, districts and villages of the republic with determining sources of financing (until August 20).

Recall, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on March 14.