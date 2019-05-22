16:50
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Group for implementation of CRPD created in Government of Kyrgyzstan

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed a decree on creation of an interdepartmental working group on implementation of the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, chaired by the Vice Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan ratifies UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities
The main work will be aimed at providing people with disabilities with abilitation and rehabilitation services, increasing their life expectancy, preventing disability, providing medical and social assistance, expanding access of the disabled people to education, justice, labor, ensuring freedom of movement, accessible environment and universal design for people with disabilities.

The working group should develop and submit to the Ministry of Labor and Social Development a draft plan of priority measures to implement the provisions of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities for 2019–2022 (until July 1) and Accessible Country program, aimed at eliminating discrimination of persons with disabilities in various areas of public life , creation of affordable infrastructure in cities, districts and villages of the republic with determining sources of financing (until August 20).

Recall, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on March 14.
link:
views: 83
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan ratifies UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities
Parliament ratifies Convention on Persons with Disabilities in 1st reading
Government is to ratify UN Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities
Popular
277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration 277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration
National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI National Bank suspends licenses of QIWI
One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife One third of Kyrgyz women think man has right to beat his wife
Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan Parents punish their children by blows to face, body and legs in Kyrgyzstan