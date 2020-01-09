10:28
Deputy Bekeshev demands to check Prosecutor General’s Office and STS

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastan Bekeshev believes that it is necessary to create a deputy commission and check the Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Tax Service. He posted about it on Facebook.

According to the deputy, if 77 deputies of the Parliament have problems with their tax returns, then why the Parliament itself does not know about this. «Under the law, the Tax Service is obliged to submit a final declaration report to the President, Parliament and the Government by October 1. But after my battles, some colleagues learned that most of the deputies have flaws. Either, the Speaker did not give us a report, or the report did not reach us. But the all-knowing body now is the Prosecutor General’s Office. The Parliament has to answer whether it is necessary to create a deputy commission for checking the Tax Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office. We need to check how and who checks us. Should there be a system of checks?» Dastan Bekeshev says.

He added to 24.kg news agency that he would voice the initiative on creation of the commission at the plenary meeting, since the response from the Prosecutor General’s Office and the STS had outraged him.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the republic received conclusions of the Tax Service regarding more than 70 deputies of the Parliament. The State Tax Service, in response to Bekeshev’s accusations, stated that he himself indicated incomplete information in the submitted income statement for 2018.
