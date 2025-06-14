10:22
Financial center is proposed to be opened in Tamchi — Dastan Bekeshev

A financial center is proposed to be opened in Tamchi village in Issyk-Kul region. Dastan Bekeshev, a deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, reported on his Telegram channel.

According to him, MPs intend to discuss this bill at the next meeting of the Committee on Budget.

«In simple terms, it will be something like an offshore zone, where you can exchange cryptocurrency, invest in securities. There will be different taxation, banking legislation will also be different. It is also planned to use English law. Time will tell how this will look like. The attempt to create such offshore zones can be welcomed. Kyrgyzstan is doing everything to get into global economic processes. The only thing I don’t like is that this center will be allocated money from the republican budget,» the MP noted.

According to him, a management company will manage the funds of this center at its own discretion.

«The Accounts Chamber will not have the right to audit this center, just like the deputies of the Parliament will not be able to interfere in its activities. It turns out that Kyrgyzstanis, paying taxes, will not know where their money goes,» Dastan Bekeshev summed up.
