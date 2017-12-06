Serbia and Kyrgyzstan to introduce visa-free regime

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev during his visit to Serbia signed an agreement on a mutual abolition of visa requirements between the governments of the two countries for holders of regular passports (up to 90 days). Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, on December 5-6, Erlan Abdyldaev paid an official visit to this country at the invitation of the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dacic.

During the talks, a wide range of issues was discussed: the current state and prospects for cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as issues of the international and regional agenda.