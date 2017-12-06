10:45
-1
USD 69.74
EUR 82.63
RUB 1.19
English

Serbia and Kyrgyzstan to introduce visa-free regime

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev during his visit to Serbia signed an agreement on a mutual abolition of visa requirements between the governments of the two countries for holders of regular passports (up to 90 days). Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, on December 5-6, Erlan Abdyldaev paid an official visit to this country at the invitation of the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dacic.

During the talks, a wide range of issues was discussed: the current state and prospects for cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as issues of the international and regional agenda.

It is reported that the Serbian side was offered to consider the possibility of establishing joint ventures in the fields of agriculture, food and processing industries, the supply of products and goods produced in the countries.
link:
views: 40
Print
Related
Foreign Affairs Ministry voices number of Kyrgyzstanis living abroad
Atambayev comments on answers of Kazakhstan’s Senate Chairman, MFA
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister replies to his counterpart from Kazakhstan
MFA of Kazakhstan comments on rally at Embassy in Bishkek
More than 800 electronic visa applications received for month
Almazbek Atambayev awarded Order of Republic of Serbia
MFA of Kyrgyzstan dissatisfied with ban on work in Russia for drivers
Foreign Ministry recommends Kyrgyzstanis traveling to Qatar to change airlines
MFA of Kyrgyzstan: Biometric data allow to make agreements on visa-free regime
Russian MFA thanks KR for solidarity in connection with terrorist attack
Popular
New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan New president of Kyrgyzstan ready for talks with head of Kazakhstan
Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan Under-five mortality rate decreases three-fold in Kyrgyzstan
Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region Number of mother to child HIV transmission cases reduces in Osh region
Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved Conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan resolved