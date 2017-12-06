Serbia and Kyrgyzstan to introduce visa-free regime

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev during his visit to
According to it, on December 5-6, Erlan Abdyldaev paid an official visit to this country at the invitation of the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dacic.
During the talks, a wide range of issues was discussed: the current state and prospects for cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as issues of the international and regional agenda.
It is reported that the Serbian side was offered to consider the possibility of establishing joint ventures in the fields of agriculture, food and processing industries, the supply of products and goods produced in the countries.