13:03
+9
USD 68.44
EUR 80.31
RUB 1.18
English

Scientist from Kyrgyzstan becomes laureate of CIS Award Stars of Commonwealth

Academician of the National Academy of Sciences, Chairman of the Department of Physical, Technical, Mathematical and Mining-Geological Sciences Altai Borubayev became the laureate of the CIS Commonwealth Star Award, National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to it, the scientist was awarded in the nomination «Science and Education» (with the award of two million rubles).

The prize was awarded for enriching world science with first-class scientific results, solving large mathematical problems, creating original basic textbooks for secondary and higher schools, and a number of training and production complexes.

National Academy of Sciences of the KR

Altai Borubaev is an Honored Worker of Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, two-time winner of the State Prize in Science and Technology, Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Professor, the author of more than 150 scientific and methodological works, Honorary Professor of Moscow State University named after Lomonosov, President of the Mathematical Society of the Turkic world.

The Interstate Award Stars of the Commonwealth was established in the field of science and education, culture and art, humanitarian activities. The solemn ceremony of awarding the laureates of the prize will be held in Moscow. The date of the awarding is being specified.
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
Bishkek occupies only 10th place among CIS cities in popularity among tourists
Bishkek discusses security threat to countries of Central Asia
Kyrgyz film Father’s Will gets one more award
Kyrgyzstanis win six gold medals at CIS Games
Young geologists from Kyrgyzstan - 2nd among CIS at Olympiad in Russia
Deputy Economy Minister tells about investments in Kyrgyzstan
CIS countries to exchange lists of citizens involved in terrorism
Russia appeals to CIS countries with question of sending military to Syria
Valentina Matviyenko urges CIS countries to preserve Russian language
Visit of Valentina Matviyenko to Issyk-Kul
Popular
Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections Temir Dzhumakadyrov becomes head of headquarters for elections
Scandal with Liglass Trading. Is it just the beginning? Scandal with Liglass Trading. Is it just the beginning?
Sonoko Kiuchi: Common feature between Kyrgyzstan and Japan – eating noodles Sonoko Kiuchi: Common feature between Kyrgyzstan and Japan – eating noodles
Almazbek Atambayev awards Secretary-General of United Nations Dostuk Order Almazbek Atambayev awards Secretary-General of United Nations Dostuk Order