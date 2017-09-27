14:11
Almazbek Atambayev instructs to make pension system fairer

Almazbek Atambayev instructed the Chairman of the Social Fund, Tenizbek Abzhaparov, to review the norms for setting and indexation of the basic part of the pension. This was reported by the Information Policy Department of the President’s Office.

According to it, the Chairman of the Social Fund told the head of state about the current status of pensions, the financing of pensions, the level of receipt of insurance premiums and the administration of their collection.

Tenizbek Abzhaparov also spoke about the mechanisms of the forthcoming increase in pensions, the average size of which will increase by 520 soms and amount to 5,517 soms. According to him, recalculation of pensions of 627,000 pensioners is completed and from October 2, funding for increased pensions will begin.

President Almazbek Atambayev instructed to revise the norms of setting and indexation of the basic part of the pension and to make relevant proposals.

The head of state noted that the measures taken should make the pension system fairer, and instructed to ensure the fulfillment of social obligations to the pensioners on time and in full, the information policy department reported.
