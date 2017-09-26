More Kyrgyzstanis to work in Japan

It will become easier for Kyrgyzstanis to go to work in Japan . The Deputy Chairman of the State Migration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Asanbayev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, now there is a process of outflow of Chinese workers from Japan . This is due to the fact that wages in the PRC have risen, and now Japanese companies are looking for specialists around the world.

«We have one employment agency, which has been working with Japan for three years. They sent to work 20 of our citizens who speak the language, they were awarded a good assessment of employers,» Almazbek Asanbayev said.

He noted that a Japanese center was opened at the Arabaev University , where they teach the language.

«There is a Japanese technical agency that brings interns from abroad, according to the contract, they must work in Japan for three years, gain skills, experience and return to their homeland. True, if management likes an employee, the contract can be extended,» the official said.

According to him, employees of Japanese companies representing the construction sector, road construction have arrived in Kyrgyzstan and conduct trainings for our citizens for further employment in Japan .

The Land of the Rising Sun needs builders, road workers. Several of our guys work at airports, and they also have an opportunity to take higher positions, where the average management of the Japanese themselves works," he said.