First autumn frosts are expected on September 25- 26 in Kyrgyzstan . Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to its data, −1 ... -3 degrees frosts are expected at night in agriculture areas of Chui, Talas, Issyk-Kul regions, as well as in the foothills of Jalal-Abad, Osh and Batken regions.

In Naryn region, the air temperature will drop to −3 ... -5 degrees.

Such frosts are dangerous for unharvested vegetables, potatoes and sugar beets, the report said.