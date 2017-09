Exchange office, which worked without a license, was found in Osh region. The National Bank closed it. Official website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the illegal exchange office worked in Kyzyl-Kyshtak village, Kara-Suu district, Osh region. The owner of the exchanges office was fined at 100,000 soms.

Recall, new fines came into force last year. They have grown almost tenfold. The maximum penalty for an official for the work of an exchange bureau without a license is now 250,000 soms, and for violation of banking legislation — 100,000 soms.