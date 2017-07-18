Ata Jurt nominates two candidates for presidency

Congress of Ata Jurt political party will be held in Bishkek today. Nomination of candidates for the main political post is on the agenda.

As 24.kg news agency was informed in the headquarters of the political organization, delegates of the congress intend to nominate two candidates for the presidency.

It is expected that former parliament speaker Akhmatbek Keldibekov and ex-MP Kamchybek Tashiyev will take part in the election campaign of 2017 from Ata Jurt. Both of them are co-chairmen of Ata Jurt.

Earlier, the CEC received 30 applications — 25 — on self-nomination and five decisions from political parties on nomination of their leaders for presidency.