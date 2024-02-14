16:59
USD 89.43
EUR 96.31
RUB 0.98
English

Composition of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan faction to change in Parliament

The composition of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan faction will change in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. As the Central Election Commission reported, the issues of early termination of the powers of deputy Abdyvakhap Boronbaev and the transfer of the vacant mandate to Saidbek Zulpuev will be considered at today’s meeting.

As 24.kg news agency learned from its own sources, Abdyvakhap Boronbaev wrote a letter of resignation. Before coming to Parliament he headed the South-Western Customs.

Saidbek Zulpuev is a businessman, ex-director of the Agency on Banks Reorganization and Debt Restructuring (DEBRA).
link: https://24.kg/english/286742/
views: 90
Print
Related
Omurbek Babanov may resign as chairman at Respublika party congress
Bishkek City Council has new deputy
Ata-Jurt party decides on candidates for presidential elections
Ata Jurt nominates two candidates for presidency
Bakyt Beketayev: Omurbek Babanov was nominated not by party
Popular
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
Parallel import of cars into Russia from other EAEU countries to be banned Parallel import of cars into Russia from other EAEU countries to be banned
Reporters Without Borders urges to take action against liquidation of Kloop Reporters Without Borders urges to take action against liquidation of Kloop
14 February, Wednesday
16:53
Interactive investment map launched in Kyrgyzstan Interactive investment map launched in Kyrgyzstan
16:43
Akylbek Japarov: Bishkek should become a locomotive of our economy
16:34
Composition of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan faction to change in Parliament
15:20
Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan announces plans to launch e-school
15:10
Meat market managers detained for tax evasion