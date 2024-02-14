Composition of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan faction to change in Parliament

The composition of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan faction will change in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. As the Central Election Commission reported, the issues of early termination of the powers of deputy Abdyvakhap Boronbaev and the transfer of the vacant mandate to Saidbek Zulpuev will be considered at today’s meeting.

As 24.kg news agency learned from its own sources, Abdyvakhap Boronbaev wrote a letter of resignation. Before coming to Parliament he headed the South-Western Customs.

Saidbek Zulpuev is a businessman, ex-director of the Agency on Banks Reorganization and Debt Restructuring (DEBRA).