A car fell into the river in Kyrgyzstan , two people died. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, driver lost control over Niva car on the 35th kilometer of Kochkor-Alchaluu road. As a result, the car fell into Kara-Kuzhur river. There were two people in the car. Rescuers handed their bodies to ambulance. The dead are being identified.