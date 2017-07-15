Chynybai Tursunbekov to nominate his candidacy for presidency. SDPK boos him

Speaker of the Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov confirmed that he is ready to fight for the presidential post in the country. He announced this at the SDPK congress today.

According to him, this is the only case when two candidates come from the same party. “But this doesn’t mean that we have a split in the ranks. We are here, in the same room, ready to fight shoulder to shoulder for our common cause. This is the best proof that there are no disagreements. And don’t be afraid that the two candidates will take votes: there will be twice as many votes. There are supporters of both Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Chynybai Tursunbekov,” he said.

The speaker added that all other parties nominated only their leaders, and this is because political organizations, except for their “leaders”, have no one to put forward. Speaking about the upcoming presidential elections, Tursunbekov stressed that this is not a single person's choice, it is a referendum in support of the current course.

He also openly admitted that the current government doesn’t show initiative and doesn’t carry out radical reforms. “The party itself needs to be cleanout. We need to get rid of the ballast. From those who came to the party for positions and mandates,” Chynybai Tursunbekov said.

When the Speaker began to voice his vision of how the future president should manage the state, the delegates began to whistle and shout “enough”. “Everyone has the right to express their position, until the congress has ruled. Thank you for your patience,” Chynybai Tursunbekov summed up.

Recall, there are two questions on the agenda of the congress: the party's report and the nomination of a presidential candidate.