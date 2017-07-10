Czech company to built Upper-Naryn HPP cascade

Today, an agreement with the Czech company Liglass Trading CZ, SRO has been signed, Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It is noted that in the presence of the president, there was signed an agreement between the government and Liglass Trading CZ, SRO on the construction and commissioning of Akbulun HPP and Naryn HPP-1 of the Upper-Naryn cascade. The same company won the tender for the construction of ten small HPPs.

The draft agreement implies the construction and commissioning of Orto-Tokoy-1, Orto-Tokoy-2, Papan, Chon-Aksuu, Kirovskaya, Karasuu levaya-1, Karasuu levaya-2 until December 30, 2019. The construction and commissioning of Sandyk-1, Sandyk-2 and Sandyk-3 hydropower plants is planned by the end of 2020.

The Czech company will contribute $ 37 million to the authorized capital of Upper-Naryn HPP CJSC to launch the procedure for transferring the stake of the Russian side in the amount of 50 percent of the shares.

According to the agreement, the feasibility study of the project will be updated, construction, commissioning and operation of the stations on schedule will be ensured.