Cooperation with China: Memorandum on construction of HPP cascade signed

Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev and Vice President of the Chinese company China National Electric Engineering Co. Ltd. (CNEEC) Jing Hui signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of energy industry. The press service of the ministry reported.

The purpose of the document is the intention to cooperate in the construction of Suusamyr — Kokomeren cascade of hydropower plants (HPP) and the construction of Kara-Keche thermal station.

Suusamyr — Kokomeren cascade of hydropower plants consists of three stations with an approximate annual output of 3.3 billion kilowatt-hours and a total capacity of 1,305 megawatts:

Karakol hydroelectric power station — 33 megawatts;

Kokomeren HPP-1 — 360 megawatts;

Kokomeren HPP-2 — 912 megawatts.

The thermal power plant in Kara-Keche with a design capacity of 600 megawatts is planned to be built in Dzhumgal district of Naryn region.