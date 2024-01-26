10:35
USD 89.32
EUR 97.35
RUB 1.01
English

Cooperation with China: Memorandum on construction of HPP cascade signed

Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev and Vice President of the Chinese company China National Electric Engineering Co. Ltd. (CNEEC) Jing Hui signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of energy industry. The press service of the ministry reported.

The purpose of the document is the intention to cooperate in the construction of Suusamyr — Kokomeren cascade of hydropower plants (HPP) and the construction of Kara-Keche thermal station.

Suusamyr — Kokomeren cascade of hydropower plants consists of three stations with an approximate annual output of 3.3 billion kilowatt-hours and a total capacity of 1,305 megawatts:

  • Karakol hydroelectric power station — 33 megawatts;
  • Kokomeren HPP-1 — 360 megawatts;
  • Kokomeren HPP-2 — 912 megawatts.

The thermal power plant in Kara-Keche with a design capacity of 600 megawatts is planned to be built in Dzhumgal district of Naryn region.
link: https://24.kg/english/285111/
views: 116
Print
Related
Business entities to help each other in promoting products to Chinese market
Chinese company to build waste incineration plant in Bishkek
Floating solar power plant ready for launch at HPP-5
Checkpoints on border with China to be temporarily closed on January 1
More than 100 people killed in earthquake in northwest China
Wildberries marketplace enters market of China
Procedure for issuing visas to China simplified for Kyrgyzstanis
Chinese company may become investor in construction of hydropower plant
Sinomach Corporation intends to open electric car assembly line in Kyrgyzstan
Creation of Kyrgyz-Chinese Development Fund discussed
Popular
Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed Launch of Kyrgyz-Uzbek automobile plant postponed
Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty Eight people injured in earthquake in Almaty
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
26 January, Friday
10:02
National Bank's assets in gold reach 127.4 billion soms at year-end 2023 National Bank's assets in gold reach 127.4 billion soms...
09:49
President of Kyrgyzstan visits Academy of Physical Culture
09:36
Cooperation with China: Memorandum on construction of HPP cascade signed
09:18
Student of Sapat lyceum beaten in Kyzyl-Kiya, teacher detained
09:10
EBRD invests €102 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan in 2023
25 January, Thursday
17:10
Armenia plans to have military attaché in Kyrgyzstan
17:02
Court terminates consideration of case against blogger Ulukbek Karybek uulu
16:48
Transactions for 29 billion soms carried out on Kyrgyz Stock Exchange in 2023
16:24
Another earthquake with magnitude 4 occurs in Kyrgyzstan
15:30
11 new cold rooms to help improve storage of vaccines in Kyrgyzstan