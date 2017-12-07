14:57
Two candidates for construction of Upper Naryn cascade of HPPs found

«There are two companies that show interest to the Upper Natyn cascade of HPPs,» Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov said at an informal meeting with journalists today.

According to him, the government is currently negotiating with potential investors, specifying positions. As soon as the process is completed, the Cabinet will make an official statement.

There were many talks that now no one would come to the Upper Naryn cascade. There is a keen interest in the project. We are working on the issue and bring it to its logical conclusion.

Sapar Isakov

In addition, the prime minister said that efforts are now being made to redeem the feasibility study for the construction of Kambar-Ata-1 and the share of the Russian side in the project.

«It will be in the near future. Feasibility study costs $ 5 million. In addition, there are small amounts that were implemented as a contribution to the project from the Russian side,» Sapar Isakov concluded.
