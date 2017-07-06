Cost of electricity sold by Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan announced

The National Energy Holding told 24.kg news agency at what price Kyrgyzstan sells electricity to Uzbekistan .

The issue of electricity export has been worked out since February 2017.

As a result, agreements with the energy system of Uzbekistan have been reached. Since June 16, supply of electricity started in accordance with the concluded agreement between Electric Stations JSC and Uzbekenergo JSC at a price of 2 cents per kilowatt-hour.

As of July 4, at least 192.5 million kilowatt-hours have been delivered. Under the contract, it is planned to sell 1.25 billion kilowatt-hours.

By July 22, the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir can reach a maximum of 19.5 billion cubic meters.