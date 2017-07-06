14:54
+35
USD 69.61
EUR 78.95
RUB 1.17
English

Albek Ibraimov discusses Smart City project with Mayor of Moscow

Mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov met with the Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin at the Moscow Urban Forum 2017.

According to the press service of the Mayor’s Office of Bishkek, the parties discussed issues of cooperation with the Moscow government in the development and implementation of the components of Smart City project, studying its experience in overcoming new challenges related to urbanization, development of practical ties in all areas of cooperation.

Sergey Sobyanin proposed to consider the issue of concluding an additional agreement between the funds of compulsory medical insurance for the provision of medical services to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation (on a paid basis), and also expressed readiness to provide assistance in the field of education, in particular, the provision of services to improve the skills of teachers.

Following the meeting, the heads of cities signed Cooperation Program for 2018–2020 on the implementation of the Agreement between the Moscow government and the Bishkek Mayor’s Office on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation dated June 27, 1997.
link:
views: 119
Print
Related
Two Kyrgyzstanis die in Moscow
New representative of Ministry of Internal Affairs of KR in Moscow appointed
Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan to be held in Kremlin Palace in Moscow
Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov to appear in Moscow
Office of MIA of Kyrgyzstan to open in one more city of Russia
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan drowns in Moskva River
No Kyrgyzstanis among victims of storm in Moscow
Photo exhibition “Unique Russia” opens in Bishkek
Children of Kyrgyzstan should know basics of religion
Patriarch of Moscow calls Orthodox, Muslims for joint struggle against extremism
Popular
Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads Business trips of deputies: SDPK leads
Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees Education of deputies: 1 specialized secondary education and 12 academic degrees
Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers Plant in Ak-Tyuz launched after strike of workers
Extremist literature found at deputy of local council Extremist literature found at deputy of local council