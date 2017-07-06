Albek Ibraimov discusses Smart City project with Mayor of Moscow

Mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov met with the Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin at the Moscow Urban Forum 2017.

According to the press service of the Mayor’s Office of Bishkek, the parties discussed issues of cooperation with the Moscow government in the development and implementation of the components of Smart City project, studying its experience in overcoming new challenges related to urbanization, development of practical ties in all areas of cooperation.

Sergey Sobyanin proposed to consider the issue of concluding an additional agreement between the funds of compulsory medical insurance for the provision of medical services to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation (on a paid basis), and also expressed readiness to provide assistance in the field of education, in particular, the provision of services to improve the skills of teachers.