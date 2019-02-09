Kyrgyzstani who hit people in Moscow by car to be released

Citizen of Kyrgyzstan Anarbek uulu Chyngyz, who hit people in Moscow by car, will be released. A representative of the Kyrgyz diaspora in the Russian capital, Ulan Koshmatov, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the day before, the court of Smolensk Oblast made a decision on the release of the Kyrgyzstani on parole.

«Anarbek uulu Chyngyz will be released in 10 days,» he said.

The native of Kyrgyzstan, Chyngyz Anarbek uulu, hit people on Ilyinka in the first days of the FIFA World Cup. The taxi driver was accused of violation of the rules of the road, which caused the infliction of grievous bodily harm by negligence.

Tverskoy Court of Moscow sentenced him to 18 months of correctional labor.