Restoration of Kyrgyzstan pavilion in Moscow still not completed

Restoration of Kyrgyzstan pavilion at the Exhibition of Economic Achievements in Moscow last for the second year in a row. Restoration work began in 2017 and still continues.

Agraf LLC received 43,790,157 soms for the restoration work. The money was allocated by the state enterprise Kyrgyzdipservice and investors. Later, 13.7 million soms were needed.

Pavilion No. 4 «Biology» was allocated to Kyrgyzstan in 2010 for rent for 50 years. After the renovation, permanent exhibitions on the history and culture of the Kyrgyz people, national currency, painting and literature of Kyrgyz artists will be organized there. Special attention will be paid to the tourist and investment potential of Kyrgyzstan.

Officials promised to restore it by the World Cup 2018.
