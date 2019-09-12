14:05
Moscow – Bishkek: Prospects for cooperation discussed in Kyrgyzstan

Share of Moscow in trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Russia amounted to 10 percent last year. The Ambassador of Russia to the Kyrgyz Republic Nikolay Udovichenko announced at an economic conference on investment and trade-economic cooperation within the framework of the Days of Moscow in Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that the visit of the delegation from the Russian capital to Bishkek has become a landmark.

«Nowadays, Moscow is a powerful locomotive driven by an experienced team with enough resources, including financial ones,» Nikolay Udovichenko stressed.

He added that a large diaspora of Kyrgyzstanis lived in the capital of the Russian Federation and the region, which means money transfers to the republic and its support in general. The Ambassador noted the importance of further development of interregional ties.

«New opportunities have opened up with Kyrgyzstan’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union. The Russian side assists in equipment of veterinary laboratories, barriers to the export of meat products have been removed,» he added.

Nikolay Udovichenko stressed the role of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund in increasing the export of agricultural products. According to him, the RKDF lends and subsidizes industrial enterprises and the agricultural sector.

Bishkek Mayor Aziz Surakmatov told that participants of the conference planned to discuss the latest initiatives of the city authorities in development of the city, transport infrastructure, provision of services, education and creation of smart cities.
