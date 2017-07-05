14:18
Sooronbay Jeenbekov urges border guards not to scare off tourists

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov urged the border guards not to scare off the tourists. He said this during his trip to Chaldovar border checkpoint.

The head of the Cabinet recalled that the first impression of tourists about the country depends on the border guards. «Last time, one of the tourists was detained for four hours for no reason at the airport. Exclude the human factor," Sooronbay Jeenbekov warned.

He also noted that it is necessary to create conditions for exporters in EEU.
