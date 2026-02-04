14:08
Head of Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint detained for systemic corruption

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained the head of Dostuk-Avtodorozhny checkpoint of the Border Service for Osh region on suspicion of systemic corruption. The SCNS press center reported.

On February 2, 2026, during operations to combat corruption, an employee A.N.O. was detained. The investigation established that he had been creating artificial reasons for periodic queues at the checkpoint, after which he systematically received cash rewards through intermediaries for the unhindered passage of foreign citizens across the state border.

Furthermore, according to the SCNS, the detainee provided protection to individuals involved in illegal activities at the border. He was placed in the temporary detention facility.

The state committee reports that active investigative and operational measures are ongoing to identify other officials involved in the crime. At the same time, efforts are underway to create conditions for comfortable and safe border crossing for all citizens.
