Electronic queue system introduced for trucks at Torugart checkpoint

A pilot project of an electronic queue system for freight trucks has been launched at Torugart border checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border. On March 10, the management of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan visited the site to review the implementation of the project.

According to the agency, the system is designed to streamline truck traffic and reduce the multi-kilometer traffic jams that regularly formed near the checkpoint.

At times, queues stretched up to 25 kilometers, putting a heavy load on road infrastructure and worsening the environmental situation around Chatyr-Kul Lake.

The new system involves pre-registration of trucks and scheduling their passage through the checkpoint. Vehicles are first placed in Kara-Bulak waiting area and then gradually sent to the border in sequence.

The project is being implemented under Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 401 of July 8, 2025, as well as measures outlined in the development concept for the Kyrgyz Customs Service for 2026–2030.

During the visit, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service Kyialbek Mukashev also reviewed the modernization of checkpoint infrastructure, including the construction of an inspection and screening complex, renovation of administrative buildings, and expansion of the checkpoint area.

In addition, a new waiting hall was opened at Torugart for participants in foreign economic activities, aimed at improving working conditions for transport operators, company representatives, and other business participants.