Kazakhstan launches e-queue system at two border checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan is introducing an electronic queue system at two border checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan, the Committee of State Revenues of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

The CarGoRuqsat system will begin operating on January 30 at Kegen checkpoint and on February 16 at Kordai checkpoint.

The digitalization of road border crossings is aimed at speeding up border crossing process and reducing administrative barriers for carriers.

CarGoRuqsat is being implemented in stages across the entire border. The electronic queue system is already in use at checkpoints along the borders with China, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan.

Booking a queue allows carriers to plan their border crossings in advance, reduces the risk of congestion, and makes procedures more transparent, the agency said.

The system is integrated with 18 information resources of state agencies, enabling carriers to access information on potential fines, debts, and required permits before arriving at the checkpoint.

Carriers can use the CarGoRuqsat mobile app or web version to specify the checkpoint, date and time of crossing, as well as driver and vehicle details.
