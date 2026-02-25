10:17
Two checkpoints on border with Kazakhstan to receive international status

Members of the Parliamentary Committee on International Affairs have reviewed a draft law on the ratification of a protocol amending the agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on border crossing points dated December 25, 2003. The protocol was signed on August 22, 2025 in Bishkek.

The document was prepared to complete the domestic procedures necessary for the protocol to enter into force. It was signed during the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan.

The amendments envisage changes to the agreement on checkpoints along the Kyrgyz—Kazakh state border. In particular, Kamyshanovka — Avtodorozhny checkpoint will be renamed Tomonku-Chui — Avtodorozhny and granted international status with 24/7 operations.

Kichi-Kapka — Avtodorozhny checkpoint is also set to be upgraded to international one with round-the-clock service.

The decision is aimed at creating more favorable conditions for citizens and vehicles crossing the Kyrgyz—Kazakh border, including increasing cargo and passenger traffic, attracting foreign tourists, and improving infrastructure.
