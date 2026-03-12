Parliament approves bill granting international status to two checkpoints

Deputies approved in the third reading the draft law «On the ratification of the protocol amending the agreement between the Government of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Kazakhstan on state border crossing points of December 25, 2003, signed on August 22, 2025, in Bishkek.» The decision was made at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

The document was prepared to complete the domestic procedures necessary for the protocol to enter into force. It was signed on August 22 of last year in Bishkek during the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Amendments to the agreement on border crossing points on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, such as changing the name of Kamyshanovka — Avtodorozhny checkpoint to Tomonku-Chui — Avtodorozhny, as well as changing its status—the checkpoint will become an international one, open 24/7 — are envisaged.

The Kichi-Kapka — Avtodorozhny checkpoint is also planned to be converted into an international one, operating 24/7.

This decision is being made to improve conditions for citizens and vehicles crossing the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, including increasing cargo and passenger traffic, attracting foreign tourists, and improving infrastructure.