Checkpoints on border with China to be temporarily closed

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic announces that in connection with the Spring Festival (Chinese New Year) celebrations, the following checkpoints located on the Kyrgyz-Chinese section of the state border will be temporarily closed:

  • Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint — from February 15, 2026, from 8 p.m. to February 19, 2026;
  • Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoint — from February 17 to 20, 2026.

Passage of persons, vehicles, and cargo will resume:

  • through Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint — on February 19, 2026, at 8 a.m.;
  • through Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoint — on February 20, 2026, at 8 a.m.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic asks citizens and participants in foreign economic activity to take this information into account when planning to cross the state border.
