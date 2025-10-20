11:06
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks

An electronic queue for trucks will be launched at Karasu/Ak-Tilek border checkpoint at Kazakhstan — Kyrgyzstan border today, October 20. The State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan reported.

It is noted that CarGoRuqsat system will allow freight carriers to pre-book the date and time of their border crossing, making customs procedures more convenient.

Registration can be done using the mobile app or the website cgr.qoldau.kz, specifying the border crossing point, date, driver and vehicle information.

The electronic queue has already been introduced at all border crossings between Kazakhstan and China, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as at most checkpoints between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

After the Karasu checkpoint is connected, only two border crossings between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan (Kegen/Karkyra and Kordai/Ak-Zhol) will no longer require online booking. Full implementation of the system across the entire border with EAEU countries is planned for completion by early 2026.

The system is integrated with 18 state databases, allowing for automatic check of fines, outstanding debts, and accompanying documents.
