Almost 70 tons of heroin seized in SCO countries over past five years

About 70 tons of heroin were seized in the territory of the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) over the past five years. This was announced today at the Moscow International Security Conference by the Secretary General of the organization Rashid Alimov, Interfax reports.

«This volume is about 14 percent of the global figures» he added.

According to him, the joint events of the competent bodies of the SCO also contributed to the seizure of more than 75 tons of precursors necessary for the production of drugs.

Rashid Alimov noted that illicit drug production and trafficking continue to be one of the most serious security threats that undermine international stability. Comprehensive work to combat the narcotic threat is one of the priority activities of the SCO, he stressed.

«Ensuring regional security and stability, countering terrorism, separatism and extremism, combating illicit drug trafficking and trans-border organized crime have been and remain among the SCO’s top priorities," Rashid Alimov said, emphasizing that it was possible to effectively counter the drug threat only on condition of further consolidation of efforts of the entire world community.

The SCO attaches special importance to the continuation and expansion of close interaction with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.