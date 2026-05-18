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Suspects in murder of foreign national in Chui region detained in Thailand

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan, wanted internationally on suspicion of murdering a foreign national in Chui region, have been detained in Thailand. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, citizens R.A. and N.A., 26, were arrested in Phuket as a result of a joint operation involving Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau, immigration police, and Kyrgyzstan’s law enforcement agencies working through Interpol channels.

Investigators believe they are involved in the killing of a foreign citizen, identified as J.Ch., 63.

The ministry recalled that in April 2026, the man was reported missing, and later his body with signs of violent death was discovered in a forest area near the village of Archaly, Alamedin district.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Murder.»

During the investigation, several suspects were detained in Kyrgyzstan; however, two alleged perpetrators managed to flee abroad.
link: https://24.kg/english/374206/
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