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Court extends Temirlan Sultanbekov's pretrial detention for two months

A hearing was held in Bishkek to consider extending the pretrial detention of politician Temirlan Sultanbekov. The court ruled to keep him in custody for another two months. The defendant’s supporters and lawyers reported.

According to them, the hearing was postponed for three consecutive days. Lawyer Asel Argymbaeva previously stated that the hearing, scheduled for May 15, began only late in the evening after a long wait.

The defense claims that the charges remain unproven and that there are no legal grounds for Temirlan Sultanbekov’s continued detention.

Temirlan Sultanbekov, Kadyrbek Atambayev, and other defendants are accused of preparing mass riots and organizing protests. The court previously extended their pretrial detention until May 17.
link: https://24.kg/english/374173/
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