Bridge on Ala-Buka—Kerben road washed out: Truck traffic restricted

Traffic on Ala-Buka—Kerben road has been temporarily restricted due to damage to the bridge. The Ministry of Transport and Communications’ press service reported.

Water washed out the approaches to the bridge on both sides at the 23rd kilometer of the road. Due to this, temporary traffic restrictions have been imposed on this section.

Currently, only passenger cars are allowed across the bridge. Truck traffic is temporarily restricted due to the dangerous situation.

Specialists from the ministry’s road maintenance enterprise and specialized equipment are working at the scene. Work is underway to strengthen the edges of the bridge and mitigate the damage.

The ministry added that additional information will be provided later.