Mudflows hit Ala-Buka and Mailuu-Suu after heavy rains

Mudflows occurred in Ala-Buka district and the town of Mailuu-Suu in Jalal-Abad region due to heavy rains. The office of Presidential Envoy to the region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to authorities, mudflows were registered in Baltagulov rural area of Ala-Buka district on the evening of May 19. In the village of Ak-Tam, mudflows passed through mudflow channels, but there is no threat to residential buildings, and the situation remains stable.

At the 23rd kilometer of Kerben — Ala-Buka road, mudflows are flowing under a road bridge. The district head, the head of the rural administration, and representatives of relevant services have arrived at the scene.

Additionally, in the village of Kyzyl-Ata, mudflows overflowed the bridge, flooding the basements of two residential buildings on S. Mamazhanov Street. Fourteen employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and three motor pumps are working at the scene, pumping out the water and cleaning the area.

Traffic on the bridge leading out of the village of Sary-Talaa toward Ala-Buka-Sai pasture has been temporarily suspended due to washed away structure.

Meanwhile, in Mailuu-Suu, at around 10.30 p.m., heavy rain caused mudflows to flood the roadway on Lenin Street, impeding traffic. An emergency response team from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and special equipment from the Town Hall are working at the scene.

The presidential representative office noted that the main roads in the district are open and the situation is under control.

In Aksy district, the section between kilometers 45 and 48 on Tash-Kumyr — Kara-Zhygach — Kerben road has been cleared, and traffic is now moving in a single lane. On Kichi-Ak-Zhol-Pionerlager internal road, mudflows have covered the roadway with sand and gravel, but traffic movement is possible.

At kilometers 3-4 of Kichi-Ak-Zhol — Zholborstu internal road, one of the bridge supports was washed away, stranding one car and temporarily closing the section to traffic. Disaster recovery efforts continue.

Earlier, the Ministry of Emergency Situations issued a weather alert for May 19-23. According to forecasters, heavy rains, mudflows, and rising river levels were expected in mountainous and foothill regions of the country. Residents are urged to observe safety precautions and avoid recreation near riverbeds and mudflow areas.