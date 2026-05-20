Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan discuss cooperation roadmap in Bishkek

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Mamatkanov met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan (Russian Federation) Vasil Shaikhraziev in Bishkek.

The parties discussed issues of further deepening Kyrgyzstan — Tatarstan cooperation in trade, economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian, educational, and sports spheres.

Ulan Mamatkanov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic prioritizes the development of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of the agreements reached.

According to him, the plan of joint activities for the implementation of the intergovernmental agreement on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and social-humanitarian cooperation for 2025-2027 serves as an important roadmap for interaction between the parties.

The parties paid special attention to cultural and humanitarian cooperation, educational exchange, as well as interaction in youth policy and sports.

Preparations for the 6th World Nomad Games, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan, were also discussed. Tatarstan’s sports delegation was previously invited to actively participate in the international event.