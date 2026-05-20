Launch of Zhongda refinery critically important for Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, held a working meeting on the operations of Zhongda refinery (China Petrol Company CJSC).

The meeting participants discussed the current state of the refinery, the progress of its technological modernization, and the production cycle resumption schedule. Particular attention was paid to the refinery’s role in providing the domestic market with fuel and lubricants.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that the launch of the Zhongda refinery is becoming critically important amid global market instability.

The meeting addressed in detail the refinery’s supply of raw materials, compliance with environmental standards, and completion of repairs.

As a reminder, officials are discussing measures to mitigate the impact of rising global oil prices on the domestic market:

temporary reduction or elimination of excise taxes and VAT for fuel and lubricant importers;

implementation of industry subsidy programs;

preferential lending for oil traders to build up fuel reserves.

A draft Cabinet resolution on fuel and lubricants subsidies is currently undergoing public discussion.