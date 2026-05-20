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Flood damage cleanup completed in Aravan district of Osh region

Work to pump out water and clean up residential areas affected by heavy rainfall has been fully completed in Aravan district of Osh region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, on the previous day, May 19, at approximately 10:30 p.m., in Dostuk aiyl aimak, the irrigation systems were unable to handle the volume of water due to heavy rain. As a result, an overflow occurred, leading to flooding in two settlements. In the village of Zhany-Aravan on Shadybiy Street, water flooded the basement of one residential building. In the village of Mangyt, the basements of three residential buildings were flooded, as well as the courtyards of two other households.

Three rescue workers were promptly dispatched to the scene to address the emergency. One sewage truck and one motor pump were deployed for the operation.

All accumulated water was quickly pumped out, and the areas were fully cleaned.

Last night, heavy rains triggered mudflows in several regions of Kyrgyzstan. In particular, severe weather and flooding were reported in the city of Karakol, as well as in Jalal-Abad region.
link: https://24.kg/english/374579/
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