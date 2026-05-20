Coal for southern Kyrgyzstan: Investor pours $25 million into Besh-Burkhan mine

Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev visited Besh-Burkhan coal field in Nookat district of Osh region. The minister inspected the progress of mining operations and assessed the upgraded infrastructure of the enterprise, the ministry’s press service reported.

Investments and reserves

The deposit covers an area of 317.2 hectares, including 7 hectares allocated for the production site. Geological surveys confirm substantial reserves estimated at 42,225 million tons of coal.

The project is fully financed by a private investor. At the initial stage, the company invested $25 million. The funds were used to develop underground infrastructure and purchase modern mining equipment. In 2025, miners extracted 5,000 tons of coal during preparatory operations.

Plans and jobs

According to the technical plan, the mine is expected to produce up to 900,000 tons of fuel annually. Once it reaches full capacity, the enterprise will create 80 new jobs for residents of Nookat district.

Experts note the high quality of the local coal. Stable supplies from Besh-Burkhan mine will help provide fuel to households and industrial facilities in the southern region. This will significantly reduce Kyrgyzstan’s dependence on imported supplies.

«Efficient use of domestic resources is a strategic priority for the state. The Besh-Burkhan project makes a significant contribution to strengthening the country’s energy resilience,» Taalaibek Ibraev said.

The minister instructed the mine’s management to strictly comply with environmental standards and implement modern industrial safety technologies. Workers continue expanding the technical base to gradually increase production volumes.