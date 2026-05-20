Downpour in Karakol: Water being pumped out of apartment building basements

In Karakol, water is being pumped out of the basements of several apartment buildings. The press center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to its data, the basements of several apartment buildings in Voskhod and Geologiya microdistricts have been flooded.

The city’s civil defense services have been mobilized to address the situation. On-site, two excavators from the city’s Water Management and Road Maintenance Department, three sewage trucks from Tazalyk company, a motor pump, and rescuers from the Karakol City Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working.

Currently, cleanup and water pumping operations are ongoing.

A heavy downpour hit Karakol on May 19. Local residents posted videos on social media showing flooded streets.