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Cabinet Chairman elected President of Kyrgyz Football Union

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev has been elected President of the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU).

The decision was made at the KFU’s extraordinary congress, held at Sheraton Hotel in Bishkek.

According to the KFU, Adylbek Kasymaliev was the only candidate for the position of president of the organization and was elected unanimously by open vote.

Akylbek Mamatov and Dzhokhan Yeralkhanov were also unanimously elected as members of the KFU Executive Committee.

The term of office of the president and the new executive committee of the Kyrgyz Football Union will last until 2030.

This position was previously held by former State Committee for National Security (SCNS) head Kamchybek Tashiev.
link: https://24.kg/english/373502/
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