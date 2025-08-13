House arrest of ex-vice mayor of Osh, accused of corruption, extended

House arrest of former vice mayor of Osh city Mars Isaev, accused of corruption, has been extended until September 11. The Pervomaisky Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Recall, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported the detention of the official and other officials on July 21. The case is related to the illegal spending of budget funds allocated for the restoration of the central square of Osh.

According to the investigation, City Hall employees, representatives of the Capital Construction Department and the Agency for Community Development and Investment, as well as two contractors significantly overstated the volume of work performed and manipulated the prices of construction materials in tenders. The damage caused to the state amounted to 25,690 million soms.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 336 «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The former vice-mayor of Osh I.M., consulting engineer E.E., state inspector of architectural and construction control T.T., deputy head of the Department of Architectural and Construction Control for Osh A.A. were detained.