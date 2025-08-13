16:43
USD 87.35
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.10
English

House arrest of ex-vice mayor of Osh, accused of corruption, extended

House arrest of former vice mayor of Osh city Mars Isaev, accused of corruption, has been extended until September 11. The Pervomaisky Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Recall, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported the detention of the official and other officials on July 21. The case is related to the illegal spending of budget funds allocated for the restoration of the central square of Osh.

According to the investigation, City Hall employees, representatives of the Capital Construction Department and the Agency for Community Development and Investment, as well as two contractors significantly overstated the volume of work performed and manipulated the prices of construction materials in tenders. The damage caused to the state amounted to 25,690 million soms.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 336 «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The former vice-mayor of Osh I.M., consulting engineer E.E., state inspector of architectural and construction control T.T., deputy head of the Department of Architectural and Construction Control for Osh A.A. were detained.
link: https://24.kg/english/339471/
views: 156
Print
Related
Previously detained ex-deputy Kenzhebek Bokoev released under house arrest
Ex-head of Unaa Rustam Dzhokoev released under house arrest
Court released Osh city kazy Mirlanbek Toktomushev under house arrest
Recruitment case: Two of detainees released under house arrest
Bloggers detained in Jalal-Abad placed under house arrest
Assistant to MP Gulkan Moldobekova placed under house arrest
Fellow villagers ask to release Imamidin Tashov under house arrest
Nurlan Motuev placed under house arrest
Ex-employee of National Academy of Sciences placed under house arrest
Money laundering: Hospital doctors placed under house arrest
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman
13 August, Wednesday
16:11
75 tons of dried fruits exported to USA from Kyrgyzstan in 2025 75 tons of dried fruits exported to USA from Kyrgyzsta...
16:04
Gold medalist of World Chess Championship from Kyrgyzstan awarded 200,000 soms
15:54
Mihai Eminescu Prize awarded to laureates Sultan Raev and Karbalas Bakirov
15:39
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Issyk-Kul region
15:32
Drinking water supply to be temporarily suspended in Bishkek on August 15