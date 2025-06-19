18:06
Previously detained ex-deputy Kenzhebek Bokoev released under house arrest

Ex-deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Kenzhebek Bokoev has been released under house arrest. The press secretary of the Talas Regional Court Nurdin Bayzhigitov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the day before, the Talas City Court granted the petition of the investigator of the Internal Affairs Department and changed the measure of restraint for Kenzhebek Bokoev.

A week earlier, the same court placed the former deputy in custody until July 9.

Kenzhebek Bokoev was detained on suspicion of corruption. But the police did not report what exactly was the reason for initiating a criminal case.

Kenzhebek Bokoev was a deputy of the Parliament of the 5th and 6th convocations, elected from the Respublika-Ata Zhurt party.
link: https://24.kg/english/333380/
views: 98
