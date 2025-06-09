Ex-head of Unaa Rustam Dzhokoev released under house arrest

Former head of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers (formerly Unaa state institution) Rustam Dzhokoev has been released under house arrest. The Bishkek City Court conformed the information to 24.kg news agency.

This preventive measure has been applied until July 9. The case materials are being considered in the Oktyabrsky District Court.

On September 23, 2024, the State Committee for National Security detained the former director of the State Agency for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers Rustam Dzhokoev and several employees of the agency. A criminal case was opened against them under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On October 1, Rustam Dzhokhoev was dismissed from the post of head of Unaa.