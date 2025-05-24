Court released Osh city kazy Mirlanbek Toktomushev under house arrest

The Osh city kazy Mirlanbek Toktomushev was released under house arrest. The press service of the Osh Regional Court reported.

The City Court dismissed the petition of the State Committee for National Security’s investigator on taking Mirlanbek Toktomushev into custody, who is accused of fraud committed by a group of persons using his official position (Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic).

As a preventive measure, the court applied house arrest for a month, until June 18.

When choosing a preventive measure for the accused, the court took into account that the crime imputed to him by the investigative body is classified as serious, however, Mirlanbek Toktomushev has a permanent place of residence, he has two minor children, has no previous convictions, is in poor health, and recently underwent inpatient treatment (the lawyer presented a certificate of illnesses that prevents detention).

Three more clergymen detained along with Mirlanbek Toktomushev were remanded in custody until June 18.

The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported earlier that employees of the Osh city kaziyat systematically illegally collected money from employees of mosques and madrassas located in the southern capital.

«These actions, dictated by the personal interests of individual representatives of the kaziyat, caused discontent not only with the activities of the kaziyat itself, but also with state bodies in general,» the security services noted.